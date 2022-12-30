Top KGUN 9 Stories of 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — From human remains found on the Arizona highway to the Grand Canyon State's public education system ranking worst in the America, 2022 was full of action.

We welcomed Denelle Confair to the KGUN 9 family, as we also say goodbye to Lydia Camarillo.

Viewers across Southern Arizona were stunned when deputies found human remains on the highway near Three Points.

Next up, a local Walmart started cracking down on shoplifters. Incidentally, the amount of self-checkout shoppers who accidentally missed items and were sent to court kept increasing.

As gas prices continued to climb, there's been complaints of gas stations overcharging consumers. For the consumer that might cost them small change, but as a whole it can add up.

Arizona's public school system was ranked the worst in the United States, having low rankings in student safety, student success and school quality.

On the other end, Arizona Department of Transportation added a new requirement for the driving test, that being the ability to identify car parts.

The City of Tucson also cleared out a homeless camp at Golf Links, making sure to give those in need the proper resources for help.

Several tragedies occurred locally, such as multiple being found dead in an apartment, including a constable, and a missing 83-year-old woman found dead in a desert.

There have been good moments for Tucsonans, with many gathering for the total lunar eclipse, also known as a blood moon.

Locals experienced spiders invading their homes during the fall and Tucsonans were asked to look out for a certain javelina.

Thank you for watching KGUN 9 and we'll see you in 2023!

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

