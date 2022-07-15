Human remains found on Arizona Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Human remains found near Three Points on Friday afternoon.
According to Pima County Sheriff Department, the remains were found near the area of Arizona Highway 286 Milepost 34.
Search and Rescue Deputies responded to recover the remains.
Deputies said nothing suspicious was noted.
