Silver alert: Police looking for missing 83-year-old woman

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police are asking for the public's help in finding an 83-year-old woman.

The Casa Grande Police Departments says Carol Jones was last seen at in Casa Grande, Ariz.

Officers report Jones' last known location was at the Caliche Living Center, 1600 N. Peart around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities believe she might be wearing the following:



Gray pants

Black slippers

Purple shirt with hearts

If anyone has any information on Jones, or sees her, please call Detective Miller at (520) 840-2824 or email at tmiller@casagrandeaz.gov.

* MISSING PERSON *



83 year old Carol Jones

Last seen - Caliche Living Center 1600 N. Peart, 5pm yesterday. Possibly wearing purple shirt w/ hearts, gray pants, black slippers. Call Detective Miller (520) 840-2824 or tmiller@casagrandeaz.gov. #CasaGrande #missing #missingperson pic.twitter.com/4rbcbskGC1 — Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) November 28, 2022