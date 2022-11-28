Watch Now
Silver alert: Police looking for missing 83-year-old woman

Last seen in Casa Grande
Casa Grande Police Department
Posted at 12:02 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 14:02:29-05

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police are asking for the public's help in finding an 83-year-old woman.

The Casa Grande Police Departments says Carol Jones was last seen at in Casa Grande, Ariz.

Officers report Jones' last known location was at the Caliche Living Center, 1600 N. Peart around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities believe she might be wearing the following:

  • Gray pants
  • Black slippers
  • Purple shirt with hearts

If anyone has any information on Jones, or sees her, please call Detective Miller at (520) 840-2824 or email at tmiller@casagrandeaz.gov.

——-
