Look out for javelina with tight collar on neck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is reaching out to the community to locate a javelina with a tight collar around its neck.

AZGFD says the javelina should be in the Ventana Canyon area in the 6000 block of East Finisterra.

The javelina was last seen around 7 a.m. It is unclear how the collar got stuck on the javelina but AZGFD says trash is a hazard to wildlife.

Reach out to the wildlife rehabilitators at 623-236-7201 if located.

Some tips from AZGFD for living around javelina:



Never feed javelina!

Feed pets indoors or immediately remove leftover food.

Securely store all garbage

Keep birdseed and water off the ground and out of reach of javelina

Find more tips for for living around javelina at the AZGFD website.

BOLO: For a javelina w/what looks like a tight collar around its neck in the Ventana Canyon area. Multiple recent sightings; last seen 7 am today in the 6000 block of E. Finnisterra. Call 623-236-7201 ASAP if seen. Unclear how, & with what, entrapped, but trash a wildlife hazard. pic.twitter.com/vBOn2N8Cbx — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) June 2, 2022

