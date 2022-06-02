Watch
Look out for javelina with tight collar on neck

Posted at 2:32 PM, Jun 02, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is reaching out to the community to locate a javelina with a tight collar around its neck.

AZGFD says the javelina should be in the Ventana Canyon area in the 6000 block of East Finisterra.

The javelina was last seen around 7 a.m. It is unclear how the collar got stuck on the javelina but AZGFD says trash is a hazard to wildlife.

Reach out to the wildlife rehabilitators at 623-236-7201 if located.

Some tips from AZGFD for living around javelina:

  • Never feed javelina!
  • Feed pets indoors or immediately remove leftover food.
  • Securely store all garbage
  • Keep birdseed and water off the ground and out of reach of javelina

Find more tips for for living around javelina at the AZGFD website.

