Look out for javelina with tight collar on neck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is reaching out to the community to locate a javelina with a tight collar around its neck.
AZGFD says the javelina should be in the Ventana Canyon area in the 6000 block of East Finisterra.
The javelina was last seen around 7 a.m. It is unclear how the collar got stuck on the javelina but AZGFD says trash is a hazard to wildlife.
Reach out to the wildlife rehabilitators at 623-236-7201 if located.
Some tips from AZGFD for living around javelina:
- Never feed javelina!
- Feed pets indoors or immediately remove leftover food.
- Securely store all garbage
- Keep birdseed and water off the ground and out of reach of javelina
Find more tips for for living around javelina at the AZGFD website.
