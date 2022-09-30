Arizona Department of Transportation adds new requirements to driving test

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Peter Fell turned on the car equipped with a special brake for him to use if his driving students makes a mistake. Safety is always on his mind.

He’s been a driving instructor for about 13 years and currently works for Stop and Go Driving School in Tucson.

During his time as a driving instructor, he said the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division has changed the driving test a few times.

On Thursday, the division changed the driving requirements again. Previously, they had implemented a pilot program of the new requirements in 12 field offices. They are now required state-wide.

They now require drivers to identify parts of the car like the emergency flashers, horn, windshield wipers, and emergency brakes.

“The new curriculum is just a little bit different tweaking, of really, on the inside of the vehicle,” Fell said.

Fell said the new requirements will help students identify the features and buttons on the car so they won’t attempt to find them while driving.

“Instead of….they’re driving along and constantly looking down all the time and trying to figure out where the panel is at, they’ll know it ahead of time and get to it right away. Instead of being in a down position, and that’s how accidents happen,” Fell said.

Bill Lamoreaux, the spokesperson for ADOT’s M.V.D said instructors are now required to check the vehicle’s tires, seatbelts, and windshield before the driving portion of the test to ensure everything is safe for driving.

He said driving students used to park in the M.V.D parking lot and now they’re required to park at a predetermined location during the driving portion of the test so the situation would be more realistic.

He said instructors will also have to check the vehicle’s registration and insurance and the student driver will have to locate them before the test.

Melissa Moto came down to Tucson on Thursday from New Mexico and said the new requirements are making her feel safer on the road.

“I think more time on the test gives them more information on how ready somebody really is,” Motz said.