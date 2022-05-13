When to watch the May 2022 lunar eclipse in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're planning on looking to the Tucson skies this Sunday, May 15 for the total lunar eclipse, the moon will be visible at its fullest in Southern Arizona skies at 9:14 p.m.

Deemed a "blood moon" for its reddish hue, ideal viewing times will occur between 7 - 9 p.m. and no special viewing equipment will be required.

The Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium at the University of Arizona will host telescope viewing, sky talks and a free lecture at 7 p.m by Steve Kortenkamp, Ph.D., of the university's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory.

Amateur astronomers who wish to further explore the skies can head to the Flandrau Science Center earlier in the afternoon, for the International Day of Light for free events celebrating the role of light in science, culture, art and sustainable development.

Free planetarium show

2 p.m.

Free public presentation on the science of light

3:30 p.m.

Moon-themed planetarium sky talk ($5 per person)

6:15 and 8 p.m.

Public lecture in the Eos Planetarium Theater with Steve Kortenkamp Ph.D.

7 p.m.

Free eclipse telescope viewings

beginning at 7:05 p.m.

Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon laser light show ($5 per person)

9:30 p.m.



NASA says there will be another lunar eclipse visible in November 2022 and following that, March 2025.

RELATED: When you can see this weekend's lunar eclipse