New TPD report reveals details in 2022 eviction shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department has released a 170-page incident report, detailing the investigation of the Lind Commons shooting on Aug. 25, 2022 in which three people were shot and killed when Constable Deborah Martinez served an eviction warrant at the apartment complex.

According to the report, the encounter spanned 33 minutes.

Details from Michael Stevenson, the presiding constable confirm that Maritnez was appointed to the role and had not yet attended mandatory training—she had only completed ride-alongs with other constables.

Additionally, her ballistics vest was on order, and had not yet arrived. She had also not yet attended post-certified training to carrying a firearm.

According to Stevenson, "It's likely that Deborah Martinez-Garibay was carrying a firearm outside of constable policy."

Stevenson told TPD Martinez had been physically assaulted during another eviction just a month before.

The report also revealed information that the shooter—Gavin Lee Stansell, to whom the eviction warrant was served—had been planning it.

The documents show the Gavin's mother, Candis Stansell, tried to call the police several hours before the shooting. She said her ex-husband, Gavin's father, told her their son had a plan to 'shoot the police' when they came to evict him.

Both parents had made prior plans to come to Tucson to get him.

A full timeline of the events of that day is available in the video player above.

