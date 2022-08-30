Pima County supervisor says constables need more protection on the job

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Elected leaders are reconsidering the work of constables in Pima County following the deadly shooting at Lind Commons Apartments last Thursday.

Pima County supervisor, Matt Heinz, said the board should take action to ensure a tragedy like this never happens again. Moving forwards, Heinz recommends that constables are joined by law enforcement when serving any court order.

"What we need to do is make sure that whether it's a couple of sheriff's deputies, or TPD officers, if they are in Sahuarita, Marana or Oro Valley, whatever the relevant local authority is, they should always be accompanying a constable at a minimum," said Heinz.

Pima County constable, Deborah Martinez-Garibay, was not accompanied by law enforcement when she served an eviction notice to a resident at the Lind Commons Apartments. She, the property manager and a person next door were shot and killed by the resident being evicted. That resident, 23-year-old Gavin Lee Stansell, later turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors plans to discuss next steps at their meeting on September 20.

