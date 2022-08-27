Constable killing: Court docs showed threat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The idea that Gavin Lee Stansell might be dangerous was not incidental to the eviction order against him. The perception Stansell was dangerous was the reason he was being evicted and the eviction case said so.

Constables are allowed to carry firearms but we have no indication Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay had any additional law enforcement backup.

Court documents from the eviction case do not list a common reason like non-payment of rent.

They cite the reason for the eviction as testimony by property manager Angela Fox-Heath that the “defendant threatened another resident with a firearm and has otherwise disturbed the peace.”

Fox-Heath was one of the victims.

Court records indicate the threats happened July 26. They also note three Tucson Police reports associated with the alleged threat.

We have no record indicating Stansell was arrested or that police seized any weapons from him.

There was an order to terminate his lease as of Aug. 2 but postmarks show it was not served on him until at least Aug. 16.

A court hearing on Monday, indicated a court eviction order would be issued Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Thursday, Aug. 25 was the day Constable Martinez-Garibay actually went to Stansell’s apartment to order him to vacate.

KGUN 9 contacted Tucson Police to ask if Constable Martinez-Garibay asked TPD for back up. They told us to check with the Constables' office. That office is deferring comment right now.