'Straw buyer' in constable killing sentenced

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Josue Lopez Quintana, the man who provided a key component to a gun used in a Tucson shooting last year has been sentenced to three years probation, following his guilty plea.

Gavin Lee Stansell, 24, shot and killed Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, apartment manager Angela Fox, and Elijah Miranda in August of 2022. Martinez-Garibay was serving an eviction warrant to Stansell at the Lind Commons Apartments at the time of the shooting.

In the days and weeks following, authorities discovered that Stansell obtained a key component of his deadly weapon from a 'straw buyer,' 25-year-old Quintana.

Quintana pled guilty in November to charges relating to false statements he gave authorities when he was initially questioned about his involvement in helping Stansell obtain the lower receiver for his rifle, a key part of a gun that includes the trigger group and other essential components.

Quintana received credit for time served since originally imprisoned in November 2022. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $3,100 in criminal monetary penalties.