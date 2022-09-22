Tucson man charged for false statement during mass shooting investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man has been charged by a criminal complaint for Making a False Statement to Law Enforcement during the investigation into the mass shooting.

The man is identified as 25-year-old Josue Lopez Quintana.

Quintana had his initial appearance Monday before United States Magistrate Judge Eric J. Markovich.

Following a mass shooting in Tucson that killed four people on Thursday, Aug. 25 the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) began an investigation into the acquisition of a firearm used in the shooting.

According to the complaint, ATF was able to determine that Quintana purchased the firearm's suppressor in November 2021 from a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) in Tucson.

Quintana allegedly filled out a form at the FFL stating that he was the true purchaser of the suppressor and was not purchasing it on behalf of another person.

On August 26, 2022, federal agents interviewed Quintana about the purchase, during which Quintana allegedly made false statements about the purchase of the lower receiver.

A conviction for Making a False Statement to Law Enforcement carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, or both.

A criminal complaint is nothing more than an allegation of criminal behavior, not evidence. An individual is presumed innocent until evidence establishing guilt beyond a reasonable doubt is presented to a jury.

The Tucson Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations are assisting the ATF with this investigation. The prosecution is being handled by the Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Section of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona, Tucson.