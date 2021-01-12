Menu

Judge to decide what evidence can be used in Tucson child murder trials

In march, a judge will decide what evidence can be used in two child murder trials.
Posted at 8:59 PM, Jan 11, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In march, a judge will decide what evidence can be used in two Tucson child murder trials.

Christopher Clements is accused of killing six-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez.

A judge ruled last month to separate those trials at the request of Clements defense attorneys.

Now, they'll decide what evidence to allow in those trials, including cell phone tracking data.

Originally, the court planned to hold one trial for the murder of both girls because Clements led them to the remains of one near where the other was found. And his DNA was connected to the body of Maribel Gonzalez.

But defense attorneys argued Clements should be allowed to speak on his behalf in one case without opening himself up to questions about the other.

Clements was not in court today. He is expected to be in court for the hearings in March.

