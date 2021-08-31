El Guero Canelo's Sonoran dog recognized as one of country's best hot dogs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's El Guero Canelo is being recognized again for it's Sonoran-style hot dog. "Travel Magazine" recently named it one of the top 10 hot dogs in the country. Owner Daniel Contreras believes this is an honor for all of Tucson to share.

"Not only for me for anybody who's selling hot dogs Sonoran-style," Contreras said. "It's good news for everybody. For Tucson, Arizona and for my customers. For the hot dog stand outside, for me. I love it. I'm very grateful."

Contreras' El Guero Canelo dog is actually ranked number 7 in the nation.

It's a testament to the man who brought the Sonoran-style dog to Tucson in 1993. This comes three years after Contreras received the very prestigious James Beard Award. He says he knows quality food and that's what he's been striving for the past 28 years.

"You know quality is quality. For me I'm a very good eater and I like the taste of the food," Contreras said.

Business took a hit during COVID. El Guero Canelo was selling 10,000 hot dogs a week before the pandemic. After taking a major hit, that numbers is back up to around 7,500 Sonoran dogs sold per week. But Contreras says he kept most of his staff and they were able to adapt. They now have drive thrus at all three Tucson locations.

To try and bring more business back, he has expanded his menu to include a larger Sonoran dog for those with an even larger appetite.

The Chucho dog is a quarter pound all-beef hot dog wrapped in bacon.

And of course, the 'chucho dog' features what El Guero Canelo himself calls is the key to his Sonoran dogs; the bun.

