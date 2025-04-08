Flandrau: 50 years of connecting Tucson to outer space

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It is no secret that the University of Arizona is a leader in space exploration.

At the heart of that exploration is the Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium. It is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

From the Mirror Lab under Arizona Stadium producing the mirrors for the Giant Magellan Telescope, to the recent Osiris-Rex mission bringing back a sample from an asteroid, the University of Arizona is a leader in space exploration.

The National Science Foundation ranks the U of A number one in the nation for astronomy and astrophysics.

"We needed a place where the community could experience that," said Flandrau Marketing and Communications Manager Nick Letson.

He says in the early 1970s, after the University of Arizona helped NASA put a man on the moon, university leadership wanted to showcase its connection with space.

They came up with the idea for a planetarium, blending research with entertainment—academics with the public's desire to learn about outer space.

Well-known author Grace Flandrau was a winter visitor to Tucson and had a fondness for the U of A. Her generous gift made the on-campus planetarium possible.

"It was her wish to give the university this money to be able to engage the public as they saw fit," explained Letson.

The planetarium took three years to construct, opening in December of 1975 as the Flandrau Planetarium.

Inside its dome, more than 100 seats create a space for visitors to gaze at stars thanks to a very special instrument.

"Hector Vector Star Projector, which was an analog Minolta projector that planetariums used," said Letson. "There's very few of them left in the United States today. We actually still have it on display here in our exhibit hall.

That was an amazing piece of machinery that rose from the floor below us and come up to the middle of the planetarium, shooting lights through a star plates, pictures of the stars, and projected them onto the dome."

Flandrau expanded its reach beyond just a planetarium in 1989, adding numerous exhibits to become Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium.

But they never forgot their roots. That's why in 2014, the planetarium got a major upgrade.

Hector Vector Star Projector was out, along with the original seating. Now in its place: a state-of-the-art 4K experience.

"Now we're able to take people to not just the stars but the depths of the oceans, the microscopic world and it's really expanded the kind of program offer in the planetarium," Letson said.

Flandrau continues to grow with its exhibits located around and below the planetarium.

If you haven't visited lately, you'll be amazed at all of the new things to do and see. There is now a mock-up of the James Webb Telescope.

"The University of Arizona played a large role in the imagery technology, the Near-Infrared Camera," said Letson.

They have also renovated the lower level, adding a small aquarium and marine biology exhibit.

"About 33 different types of fish, marine life," Letson said.

It is a remarkable place to learn for the young, and the young at heart.

"We look at what we do here as an extension of the classroom, a place for kids to see themselves in science," explained Letson. "But also to have every exhibit speak to adults as well."

While the science exhibits are impressive, at the heart of Flandrau is still the planetarium.

"The planetarium is the star of the show," said Letson. "That is the heart of Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium. That's where it all began."

As Flandrau prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary, it has been recognized by USA Today as one of the 10 best planetariums in the country.