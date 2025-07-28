Four new murals spotlight Tucson for 250th anniversary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson boasts a vibrant art scene, especially when it comes to murals downtown. That includes four new murals, created by some of Tucson's most well known artists, ahead of next month's 250th birthday celebration.

"I was just stoked by it," said muralist Ignacio Garcia.

Garcia is describing his reaction to being asked to create one of the four new murals for Tucson 250+.

"The title of S-cuk Son, that right there sold me," Garcia explained. "Just that would be, that would be the focal point."

The 250th celebration of Tucson is not just marking the anniversary of the completion of the Spanish fort, Presidio San Agustín, in August of 1775. It is also a celebration of the thousands of years of history in this area, known by the O'odham people as S-cuk Son.

Both are reflected in Garcia's new mural at Arizona Avenue and Congress Street downtown.

"The most profound thing is the history of Tucson," Garcia said. "And to know how I can reflect that back and kind of tell the story from the beginning and to the future."

The beginning is represented by three members of the Tohono O'odham Nation.

"To know I could actually paint it in color and kind of make it seem like they exist at this moment," said Garcia. "Then I have the deer dancer for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe. But I wanted to actually show the true ceremony on how it actually is."

Garcia's mural is not all about the past. He allowed his 15-year-old son, Valente Garcia, to add his own touch - including an alien spacecraft and bigfoot.

"Kind of gives something for the kids to kind of engage more; kind of analyze the whole picture; kind of give them something to look at for the future," said Garcia.

Garcia shared the challenges of creating outdoor art in the confined space of an alleyway.

"Traffic here is just like, literally my work space was literally like this thin, all along the way," Garcia said. "But you had to pull through. That's part of the challenges of painting public art and you've got to fight through it."

Garcia's mural in the alley is one of four commissioned for Tucson's 250th. He said he has great respect for the other three muralists and their new artwork, including Sahuaro High School graduate Camila Ibarra.

"This is the first big mural she's done," said Garcia. "It reminds me of the time I started working my big murals. I'm really proud of her. I love the way it's profound and like a dynamic vision, and it gives it this very dramatic look."

Garcia says he's also impressed by the growth of Pen Macias, and her mural which features three vignettes focusing on three different periods of Tucson history.

The final mural, by legendary artist Joe Pagac is impressive in color and size.

It stretches 240 feet along the side of La Placita Garage.

The four murals were commissioned by Rio Nuevo for Tucson's 250th; another example of how the city has embraced public art, especially downtown.

"Now that we've put a lot of hard work, a lot of quality, a lot of effort to reflect what Tucson is -- it's now finally showing OK it's great," explained Garcia. "Overall, to actually see more muralists to kind of go with this movement, I'm honored."

Tucson's 250th celebration of all things S-cuk Son is set for August 23rd. But you can check out the four new murals right now.