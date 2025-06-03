TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There was the California Gold Rush of the 1850s and the Tucson Gold Rush of the late 1880s.

Prospectors by the thousands descended on the Santa Catalina Mountains searching in the Cañada del Oro, or 'Canyon of Gold'.

That is just part of the legend of the Iron Door Mine.

"Had no idea there was mining up there," said author and publisher Robert Zucker. "Hundreds and hundreds of people were up there for over a hundred years pulling copper and gold and silver from the mountains."

Zucker is a Tucson native, and the author of the book "Treasures of the Santa Catalina Mountains."

A friend and prospector, William "Flint" Carter, first told Zucker about the legend 25 years ago.

"He would tell me this incredible story about the Iron Door Mine, gold in the mountains, Buffalo Bill Cody," explained Zucker. "But it was such a large, encompassing story, it was hard to believe."

Zucker's exhaustive research pointed to a lost Spanish Mission named by Father Kino in 1697. Its location was thought to be along the Cañada del Oro, in the vicinity of the Iron Door Mine.

Zucker's research shows the first reports of gold nuggets being found in the area were in 1843, by a Spanish Colonel.

A newspaper report in 1880 is the first to describe ruins and a lost mine found by two prospectors deep within the Santa Catalina Mountains.

"Apparently, before 1880 it was a well-known story in this area," Zucker said.

The Arizona Star article detailed the miners' search for the Nueva Mia Ciudad, or Nine Mile City.

After a three-day search, the two prospectors found the "mine with the iron door." They entered the tunnel and saw a vein about 10 inches wide.

The prospectors followed it for 400 feet before finding an old pick. They hit the vein with the pick and, according to the article, "gold rolled down in nuggets on the floor."

The newspaper reporter witnessed one hundred pounds of silver and gold that the miners said they brought out of the mine.

The article helped spark the Tucson Gold Rush.

"From the 1880s until the 1940s, this area was just full of mining claims," said Zucker, pointing toward the Catalina Mountains.

That included one of the biggest legends of the Wild West, "Buffalo Bill" Cody. After capitalizing on his Wild West show, Cody turned his attention to gold.

"He was very much into the Iron Door Mine," Zukcer said. "He owned part of the Campo Bonito Mining District."

Located south of Oracle, Cody sold 361,000 shares of Campo Bonito for as little as a dollar per share.

"He was always going out looking for the Iron Door Mine," said Zucker.

Cody and his friend, William Neal, apparently never found the Iron Door Mine.

Hollywood discovered the legend in 1924, with the silent film "The Mine With The Iron Door" based on a novel with the same name.

Over the years, many have claimed to have found the mine.

"Flint" Carter, who introduced Zucker to the Iron Door Mine legend, claims he knew where it was located.

Carter polished rocks he found into 'Cody Stones'. Made of quartz embedded with silver and gold, Carter named them for Buffalo Bill Cody.

Carter died several years ago. Zucker says he took the location of the Iron Door Mine with him.

But to this day, you'll find prospectors and adventure seekers scouring the Catalina Mountains in search of the mine.

Bob Zucker says he believes there is an Iron Door Mine, although the mine shaft has likely collapsed and been covered by the mountain.

"There is some truth to most legends," explained Zucker. "Always usually based in history. It's just separating the legend from the history."

You will find the Iron Door Restaurant on top of Mt. Lemmon.

Old Tucson has an old ride called the Iron Door Mine. Originally, it was named the Lost Dutchman Ghost Mine.

Plus, in the Oracle area, you'll find Cody Loop Road named for Buffalo Bill Cody. That's the site of a recent wildfire, named the Cody Fire.