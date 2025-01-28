Legendary El Casino Ballroom stands the test of time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For more than 75 years, Tucsonans have been creating lasting memories at El Casino Ballroom.

First opened in 1947, El Casino has hosted major events as well as some of the most popular entertainers of the time.

"More than anything, it's the tradition that keeps this place open," said El Casino Ballroom Manager Fred Martinez.

Martinez is referring to the tradition of El Casino Ballroom. It first opened its doors in September of 1947.

"Harry Truman was the President when this place opened up," Martinez said.

Over the last 77 years, it has been the gathering spot for big events in Tucson.

"Everybody ends up here sooner or later, for something," joked Martinez. "A wedding, quinceañeras, a dance, something."

El Casino Ballroom A packed house at El Casino Ballroom in South Tucson.

It also hosted some of the biggest entertainers of each generation.

"The 40s, 50s you had Duke Ellington, you had Tommy Dorsey, but you also had Pérez Prado," Martinez said. "You had the biggest Latino acts."

In the late 50s, rock 'n' roll came to Tucson and to El Casino Ballroom.

"James Brown, Chubby Checker, The Ronettes, Bobby "Blue" Bland," said Martinez. "They played here, for two reasons: the capacity. The dance floor, they all danced back then like crazy. And number two, this is where they were allowed. Unfortunately, that was the times."

Martinez knows the history of El Casino Ballroom well. He and his family have been involved with El Casino for six decades.

In 1968, the Latin American Social Club was forced to move because of urban renewal and construction of the Tucson Convention Center.

"With that money that they got, received from the city, they bought out the El Casino as a business venture," explained Martinez.

The Latin American Social Club helped El Casino Ballroom thrive.

But the iconic South Tucson business almost didn't survive a major storm in 1991. Martinez says his younger brother was the only one in the building at the time.

"It sounded like a freight train," said Martinez. "It picked up the roof, the entire roof on the south end over here, picked it up. He said it's like a can opener. You open up a can and threw it on the parking lot over there."

The building was condemned. Martinez helped lead the effort to elect a new board and begin the process of rebuilding.

"I said, 'hey we can't let our history die'. So, little by little my poor Dad, "Butch" Raul Martinez, he helped with the financing and a couple of his buddies. We did all the hard work."

Despite many obstacles, they rebuilt El Casino Ballroom.

"It took us nine years," Martinez said. "We opened the doors in February of 2000. It was my oldest daughter's wedding. We've been going strong ever since."

KGUN 9 El Casino Ballroom is located at 437 E. 26th St. in South Tucson.

Thanks to Fred Martinez the future remains bright for El Casino Ballroom. It remains a cornerstone of South Tucson and an iconic gathering spot.