How the Seven Sisters' desert journey 155 years ago shaped Tucson history

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The story of the seven Sisters of St. Joseph is about a journey of faith and courage, and a story you've likely never heard before. But if not for the sisters' courageous journey, Tucson may never have become the city it is today.

"Their history, and the history of Tucson, and the history of Arizona, is one in the same," Father Ian Burgess, the historian at St. Mary's Hospital, said.

Burgess recounts how the seven Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet came to Tucson 155 years ago, and how they helped shape the town's growth through their work.

Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet

"There were really only a few thousand people here in the entire territory," Burgess said.

These seven nuns set out for Tucson, then part of the Arizona Territory, in the spring of 1870. They left Carondelet, Mo., on their westward trek first by train to San Francisco, then by ship to San Diego, before a very dangerous 400-mile journey by foot and covered wagon.

"The way you see the sisters in their full habits, that's the way that they traveled in the desert," explained Burgess.

According to a diary kept by Sister Monica Corrigan, the seven sisters traveled at night and slept in the shade of the covered wagon during the day.

"As they got closer here to Tucson they were attacked by Apache Indians," Burgess said. "A constant threat here in the 1870s."

But through their strength, determination and faith, all seven survived the treacherous journey.

Troops from Fort Lowell met them at Picacho Peak to escort them into town on the final day of their travels. When they arrived in Tucson on May 26, 1870, a cheering crowd turned out to greet them.

"They were literally setting off fireworks for them to arrive," said Burgess.

The rugged town of Tucson had reason to celebrate.

"The softness and kindness of these seven women showing up brought a bit of gentleness to Tucson," according to Burgess.

The sisters were all teachers and set up a school at San Xavier Mission.

Sisters of St. Joseph

Ten years later, Arizona's first hospital was set to open, coinciding with the railroad arriving in Tucson. Three of the nuns were asked to work at the new St. Mary's hospital, assisting the town's only doctor, John Handy.

"They didn't have any background in healthcare," pointed out Burgess. "It must have been like, 'Okay, sister, congratulations: You're now working at St. Mary's Hospital'."

St. Mary's Hospital opened with just 12 beds. But under the Sisters of St. Joseph, the hospital thrived.

St. Mary's Hospital

"People were coming from all over the country and all over the world for TB care," said Burgess.

The dry climate made St. Mary's Hospital an ideal location for Tuberculosis care.

The hospital itself has expanded dramatically on Tucson's west side since those early days—but never forgetting its roots with the seven Sisters of St. Joseph.

Today, even the Diocese of Tucson remembers the seven sisters with a courtyard behind St. Augustine Cathedral downtown.

KGUN 9

"I think it's kind of a surprise to everyone," said Brian Donahue, an artisan blacksmith.

Donahue was commissioned to create the courtyard honoring the seven sisters and Mother St. John Fontbonne, founder of the Order.

"The lilies at the top are an attribute of St. Joseph, who is the patron of their Order," Donahue pointed out. "The fleur de lis cross is a French cross, where the Order originated."

KGUN 9

He had the help of Sister Irma, a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph, in creating the tribute to these extraordinary women.

Donahue says we can all learn from these amazing Sisters of St. Joseph.

"Be dedicated and respectful for what these women stand for and what they did," Donahue said. "Emulate it as best you can."

Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital

The Sisters of St. Joseph went on to start Arizona's first nursing school and opened St. Joseph's Hospital on Tucson's east side.

John Handy, the first doctor at St. Mary's, died in a gunfight in 1891. Despite their work with their school and the hospitals, Tucson at the time of the sisters' journey still had the wild west at its core.