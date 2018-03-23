'Southern Arizona Against Slavery' has hope for end of human trafficking

Bellino says there is still work to be done in Southern Arizona and after taking over SAAS seven months ago, the organization is heading in a new direction.
"Trying to figure out where the gaps are in the community are because it's my fear that there are a lot of non-profits in Southern Arizona that are working to eradicate sex trafficking, but we're not working together," says Bellino. "I feel like there really isn't a strong diversion program like they have all over the country."
Bellino identifies diversion programs as homes, rehabilitation and things of that nature.