Humanitarian efforts continue in Mexico to battle human trafficking

NOGALES, Mex. - Beneath all the noise and bustle of the border town of Nogales, Sonora, there is a darkness few people decide to confront.

Samuel Lozano is Jesuit Priest who works with the Kino Project and sits a few hundred feet from the border.

He says the Kino Project work with migrants who have been deported from the US or have been trafficked by the cartel for ransom.

Lozano says every year hundreds of migrants from Latin America try crossing into the United States and many of them make arrangements with "coyotes" who help them cross.

Usually, "coyotes" have ties to the cartel and pay a fee for every person they cross.

According to several reports, one of the major bus stops in Nogales is a hot spot for the cartel to pick up migrants who already have plans to meet with a coyote.

From there, they are picked up and sold for ransom. In many cases, if people do not have the money to pay, they are either let go or killed.

For Lozano, the possibility of ending human trafficking on the border is slim to none because of the corruption within the government and police force.

However, he believes he cannot stand on the sidelines and not do anything because of his faith and humanitarian work.

