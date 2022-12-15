Galeria Mitotera hosts holiday pop-up markets in Tucson featuring local artists

TUCSON, Ariz. — It's time for the final 'Free Third Thursday' of the year at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson.

The museum is open late, 5 - 9 p.m. with free admission. Visitors will have the opportunity to view the current exhibitions and do some holiday shopping at a pop-up shop presented by Galeria Mitotera.

If you miss the pop-up at MOCA on Thursday, Galeria Mitotera will hold its final Mercadito del Barrio of the year Sunday, Dec. 18 at its shop on South 4th Avenue.

The mercadito will feature 13 vendors selling giftable items, art and and food.

Galeria Mitotera is located at 1802 S. 4th Ave. and the event runs from 1 - 4 p.m.