17th Annual Holiday Express at Historic Train Depot Saturday, Dec. 17

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Southern Arizona Transportation Museum is presenting its 17th Annual Holiday Express at the historic depot.

Chairman Kenneth Karrels told KGUN 9 the family-friendly event is planned for Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 414 N. Toole Ave.

Admission is free.

He says kids will have a chance to talk with Santa and take pictures with him in front of Locomotive 1673, as well as climb into its cab and explore it.

Karrels adds, with the help of elves from the Tucson Postal History Museum, children will get to write letters to the North Pole.

Families may also enjoy an arts and crafts show, museum's bilingual exhibits, and new live-action displays.