Emma Miller is originally from Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Emma graduated from Fordham University in 2021 where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism with a minor in Mandarin Chinese.

While in college she spent four years as editor-in-chief of the hockey publication, The Fischler Report, which was her gateway to TV production via MSG Networks.

In April 2021, Emma became the first woman researcher in MLB and NHL Network history.

Emma joined the KGUN 9 family as a News Producer in August 2022 after falling in love with Tucson.

RECENT ARTICLES