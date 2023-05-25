Watch Now
Congressman Juan Ciscomani introduces bill increasing punishment for cartel members

KGUN 9
Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R - 6)
Posted at 10:52 AM, May 25, 2023
Congressman Juan Ciscomani is introducing a new bill aimed at increasing punishments for people who aid the cartel at the southern border.

The bill targets individuals known as "spotters" who assist the cartel by watching the border, communicating the location of law enforcement agents and interfering with their operations.

“As illegal activity at the border continues to hurt our communities in southern Arizona, cartels and bad actors are only getting more advanced in evading CBP and law enforcement,” said Ciscomani in a press release Thursday.

The Transnational Criminal Organization Illicit Spotter Prevention and Elimination Act is also supported by Ciscomani's colleagues Don Bacon of Nebraska, Tony Gonzalez of Texas and Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa.

Ciscomani represents Arizona’s 6th District, including portions of the Tucson Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border.

“This effort sends a powerful message to cartels and the individuals who help them by increasing punishments for anyone willing to aid and abet the illicit activity of criminal organizations.”
—Congressman Juan Ciscomani

