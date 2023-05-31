Watch Now
Prescribed burn operation underway in Coronado National Forest

Smoke could be visible from Benson to Oracle
Prescribed burn in Safford
Posted at 6:04 AM, May 31, 2023
SAFFORD, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Safford Ranger District is currently running a prescribed burn operation in the Coronado National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The project area includes approximately 1,600 acres of land in the Galiuro Mountains with Redfield Canyon to the west and Bassett Peak to the north.

Smoke may be visible in the skies over Willcox, Benson, Oracle, San Manuel, Bonita and Sulphur Springs Valley.

"Burning is expected for 1-2 days, with ignitions occurring as fuel and weather conditions become suitable," said Starr Farrell, Forest Service public affairs officer. "Crews will secure and monitor the burn for several days post ignitions."

The project is set to finish June 9th.

