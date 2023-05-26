Watch Now
Catalina State Park celebrates 40th anniversary

Four decades of hiking, biking and fun
Megan Meier
Posted at 6:56 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 09:56:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Catalina State Park is celebrating its 40th anniversary this week after first being designated as a park back in 1983.

The land was dedicated by then-Governor Bruce Babbitt and officially opened for the first time on May 25, 1983.

The park covers 5,500 acres of land and features over a hundred campsites and hiking trails. That includes an equestrian area with 16 pens for horses.

Over 120 species of bird call the park home as well as other wildlife like javelina, deer, coyotes, bobcats and jackrabbits.

The park is also well-known for its wildflowers that grow along many of the paths during spring months.

Catalina State Park is open year-round from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The park entrance fee is $7 per vehicle and $3 per person or bicycle.

