Bashas' unveils new donut flavors and contest winners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — What better way to celebrate National Donut Day than with a brand-new flavor of donut created by a fellow Arizonan?

Bashas' announced that it will begin selling the flavor combinations created by the three winners of its 2023 contest on Friday, June 2, to coincide with National Donut Day.

For every dozen donuts a customer buys on this day, they receive another six for free. Ten percent of all donut purchases made at Bashas' today will be donated to the Salvation Army.

Lemon Coconut Meringue: glazed donut filled with lemon coconut meringue, and topped with sweet, dried lemons and toasted coconut shreds

PB&J: glazed donut filled with strawberry and topped with peanut-butter-flavored frosting

Banana Creme Pie: white donut filled with banana custard and topped with buttercream and graham crackers

The winning flavors were submitted by 15-year-old Payton R. from Apache Junction, Sara Williams from Maricopa, and employee Sheri Holland of Glendale.