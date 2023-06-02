Nogales Highway partially closed after crash involving motorcycle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriffs Department announced that part of Nogales Highway is closed following an accident involving a motorcycle.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Friday morning near the intersection of Nogales Hwy and Fenley Rd.

PCSD says travel is closed in both directions on Nogales Hwy from Fenley Rd. to Placita Del Caballito as they continue to investigate. Drivers are being encouraged to find alternate routes this morning.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.