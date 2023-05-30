New criminal charges in deadly crash on Orange Grove and La Cholla

TUCSON, Ariz. — New criminal charges are being brought against the man accused of causing a deadly car crash while driving under the influence last week, according to PCSD.

On Tuesday, May 23, PCSD arrested 29-year-old Brian Clarke after he showed signs of impairment on the scene of a crash.

Deputies say Clarke's Jeep collided with 71-year-old Wayne Wakefield's Toyota at the intersection of Orange Grove and La Cholla. Wakefield was taken to Banner Hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.

PCSD says Clarke now faces charges of manslaughter, criminal damage, and driving under the influence. He is being held in Pima County Jail on a $100,000 bond.