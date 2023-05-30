Migrant Trail embarks on its 20th annual hike across the desert

For each of the last 20 years, a group known as the Migrant Trail embarks on a 75-mile journey in remembrance of those who have died crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

The walk begins in Sasabe, Sonora, which is one mile south of the border on the Mexican side. The group will walk to Tucson together, which takes around one week.

Migrant Trail plans to arrive in Tucson on June 4 with a reception in Kennedy Park at 11 a.m.

Ahead of the journey, crosses were given out to the walkers, each with names of people who have died on that same path.

For some, it's a personal mission. Saulo Padilla of the Mennonite Central Committee says he was so moved by the message, this is his 13th time participating in the event.

"I am the son of a refugee," said Padilla. "I am an immigrant. For conscience, I have to do this. But also, many of the people that are dying here are mothers and fathers, are daughters and sisters, and somebody is waiting for them."

The Migrant Trail

Arriving June 4

7:30 a.m. — BLM Campsite — Witness the final 6.7 miles of the journey as the group reaches Tucson

11 a.m. — Kennedy Park — Press conference with speakers, food, music, and more