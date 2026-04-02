Hundreds of fans pack McKale Center to send the Arizona Wildcats to the Final Four in Indianapolis

TUCSON — Hundreds of fans packed the lawn outside McKale Center this morning to celebrate the Arizona Wildcats heading to the Final Four for the first time in 25 years.

The UA Mall turned into a Tucson block party, drawing infants in Wildcats onesies, kids waving homemade "Bear Down" signs and fans who have been waiting since 2001.

Football head coach Brent Brennan and the volleyball squad also showed up to help send the team north.

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Players signed autographs before hopping on the bus to Indianapolis. Jaden Bradley even signed his own poster.

Head coach Tommy Lloyd called this week a business trip yesterday, but acknowledged the pure joy, excitement and red-and-blue madness from the fans.

"Yeah, the Final Four is an event, but it’s an event for the fans. We’re going in with a businesslike approach… and we know winning that first game will be an incredible challenge," Lloyd said.

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But Lloyd knows how much this trip means to Tucson.

"To get over that hurdle… I really felt a collective sense of joy and relief from the community," Lloyd said.

Lloyd hopes Wildcat nation shows up big like they did in San Jose.

"Our fans were awesome… they were contributors, not just there watching. That makes a massive difference," Lloyd said.

The red-and-blue faithful are ready to roar into Indianapolis, hoping 25 years turns into one shiny trophy.