Final Four frenzy: Tucson bars, restaurants expect wall-to-wall crowds this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you plan to watch the University of Arizona men’s basketball team play in the Final Four at a bar or restaurant this Saturday, make sure you have a game plan of your own.

Days before the game, the rush is already on at Corbett's as fans in Tucson try to lock in a spot.

“We were getting calls like every--I felt like 5 minutes, and it was just everyone wanting a table for the game," said Stefanie Shirley, marketing director for Corbett’s.

Shirley says it’s all hands on deck ahead of game day.

“We're just trying to make sure how we organize our tables, how many more do we add in and everything just to make sure that we can accommodate. And then not only just accommodate, but make sure that like where we're seating them, they have a view of the TV,” Shirley said.

She says Corbett's will offer food and drink specials this weekend for fans, and with Saturday's game ahead, she recommends locking in reservations now for the championship game on Monday.

Corbett's isn't alone, downtown spots like the Playground and HUB are expanding into every available space.

“We'll have TVs on the roof set up. Weather should be awesome. Audio in all three spaces, both the roof, the bar downstairs and the patio. And then we'll have the game on inside HUB as well," said Michael Fahey, general manager of Playground and HUB.

Fans I spoke with at Wednesday morning’s sendoff on campus for the team as they travel to Indianapolis say they are already locking in their watch spots.

“We're going to be watching the game downtown on University Boulevard at No Anchovies," said Tucson native Emma Rush. "Go Cats!"

U of A sophomore Lukas Habelt also shares where he is watching the game this Saturday.

“I'm going to be watching the game a few places. I'm going to go to Pete's--Illegal Pete's on University and Gentle Ben's. We're going to go to Deck Days, and we're going to be watching the game there. So, Bear Down, go Cats, baby!”

With thousands expected to pack into University Boulevard and the downtown area this weekend, Tucson Police Department's Sergeant Beau Wilson says they are also preparing.

"There will be enhanced law enforcement presence on University Blvd, 4th Ave, and Congress on Saturday evening in preparation for the game. The units that will be out there for the game are members of our Community Network Team; they will have Bear Down with Pride bracelets they will be handing out to fans in the area.

It is likely that University Avenue will be closed with barricades with the exception of pedestrian traffic, bicyclists, the streetcar and food deliveries. The meters will be hooded in the morning on Saturday, and it is planned that University will be blocked off by barricades a few hours before game time."

Related: Arizona to host free Final Four watch party at McKale Center

For those looking for another option away from downtown, the U of A is opening up the McKale Center at ALKEME Arena for the game. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Arizona men's basketball will play their Final Four game against Michigan on Saturday, April 4. Tip off is at 5:49 p.m. (MST).

WHERE TO WATCH THE GAME THIS SATURDAY:



McKale Center at ALKEME Arena - 1721 E. Enke Dr.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Corbett's - 340 N. 6th Ave.

Playground & HUB - 278 E. Congress St.

Hotel Congress Plaza - 311 E. Congress St.

The Monica - 40 E. Congress St., Ste. 150

Pockets Pool & Pub - 1062 S. Wilmot Rd.

Gentle Ben's - 865 E. University Blvd.

Illegal Pete's - 876 E. University Blvd.

No Anchovies - 870 E. University Blvd.

O’Malley’s Bar & Grill - 247 N. 4th Ave.