Lindsey Dean is a Sports Multimedia Journalist at KGUN 9.

Lindsey is a former Division I lacrosse player who brings her competitive edge and love of sports to every story she tells. Before joining KGUN 9, she gained experience as a sports reporter and anchor for Cronkite News/Arizona PBS covering everything from high school rivalries to breaking sports headlines, telling athletes stories both on air and online. She also gained experience at WABC-TV in New York City, where she helped cover Aaron Judge’s record-breaking home run and Serena Williams’ final US Open match.

Originally from New York, Lindsey earned a bachelor’s degree from Drexel University in Communications and Sports Business, and a master’s degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

When she’s not out in the field, Lindsey is a Pilates enthusiast, avid traveler, book worm, and lover of all things sports.

If you have a story idea, you can reach her at Lindsey.dean@kgun9.com or X @lindseydeantv.

