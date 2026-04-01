Arizona to host free Final Four watch party at McKale Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Athletics Department will host a free Final Four watch party for Wildcats fans on Saturday, April 4, at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. Admission is free, but fans must RSVP in advance to attend.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. MST, with tip-off tentatively scheduled for 5:54 p.m. MST. The watch party will be shown on the arena video board and will immediately follow the 2026 Wheelchair Basketball National Championship game. Concessions will be available inside the arena.

Related: Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd focuses on the Final Four matchup against Michigan amid UNC rumors

Attendees should observe the arena’s clear bag policy. Fans are encouraged to park in Cherry Garage; parking will be $9 before 5:00 p.m. and $5 after 5:00 p.m. Surface lots around the arena are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Arizona (36-2) defeated Purdue 79-64 to win the West Region, while Michigan (35-3) beat Tennessee 95-62 to take the Midwest Region.

Related: Tickets for University of Arizona Final Four game still available but will cost you hundreds

An RSVP is required to attend — fans can reserve their spot via the University of Arizona Athletics RSVP page.