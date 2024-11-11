Veterans Day forecast looking cloudy but pleasant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After lovely weather to close out the weekend, we won't see much change temperature-wise heading into Veterans Day on Monday.

We're expecting increasing clouds with Tucson's high temperature around 80 degrees. The rest of Southern Arizona will stay mostly in the 70s.

We'll see minor changes the rest of this week before a system brings a cooling trend and chances for rain next weekend.

Cochise County forecast

Cochise County forecast 11.10.24

