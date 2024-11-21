Biggest El Tour turnout yet for adaptive cycling team

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — El Tour de Tucson is an iconic event, showcasing a Southern Arizona landscape that is perfect for cyclists.

Over the past few years, more and more adaptive cyclists have taken part in El Tour.

Nonprofit Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports—along with its sponsor, for-profit business Omeo America—has its own team dedicated to the cause: Team Access.

Adam Finney has been riding hand cycles for nearly two decades.

“Cycling really was important to me when I got injured almost 20 years ago,” he told KGUN. “And so I just believe getting people outside, having a sense of freedom, is really important.”

After a couple of 100-mile El Tour rides, this year he’s dialing it back to the 32-miler.

“Just to be around more of the team and just enjoy the community, the cycling community more,” he explained.

That community rides together on Team Access. This year is its biggest yet.

“We have a few riders this year that first time on bikes in almost 25 years,” Finney pointed out.

This year, 136 riders are on the team, made up of adaptive cyclists, and family and friends like Jon Bialis.

“My son was a wheelchair user a few years back and we borrowed a hand cycle,” he recalled. “[Cycling] provides tremendous mental and physical benefit… [Adaptive equipment] just allows them to participate at the same level as everyone else.”

The equipment catered to adaptive athletes—a combination of recumbent bikes, trikes, hand cycles, and tandems—can each cost thousands of dollars.

That’s why the Eduardo Aguirre Adaptive Cycling Center at Kino Sports Complex is open year-round, giving adaptive riders a chance to try out these bikes before buying them.

“We’re also here not just to ride but if people need to get out and just have a community, that’s a big part of this cycling center as well,” said Finney.

On Saturday, they will be riding and raising money during El Tour, hoping next year even more people will be along for the ride.

There are many adaptive athletes riding in El Tour this year aside from those on Team Access. Their experience has been getting smoother the past few years: El Tour has added ADA accessible bathrooms, a sign language interpreter at the start line, unique start lines and accessible parking, through the help of Omeo.