Trial date set, plea offer in works for Marana dad charged with murder in child's hot car death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A trial date is set and a plea offer is in the works in the case of a Marana dad charged with murder after leaving his two-year-old daughter in a hot car this summer.

Judge Kimberly Ortiz scheduled a trial for Christopher Scholtes for Sept. 15, 2025, which is set to last 10 days. There are also status hearings scheduled for Jan. 27, 2025 and Aug. 11, 2025.

In court Wednesday, prosecutors said they are in contact with Scholtes' defense team and are "working out the final details in a plea that will be offered" and "will have that to the defense shortly."

Scholtes appeared in court Wednesday with his attorney but did not speak.

He was originally charged with second degree murder for leaving his daughter asleep in the car in his driveway, before a grand jury indicted him on first degree murder charges.

Scholtes had told police during the investigation he left his daughter there with the air conditioning on because she'd been sleeping—something he revealed he had done before.

On the day she died, the car and air conditioning had shut off after Scholtes went into the house.