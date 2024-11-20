Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMarana News

Actions

Trial date set, plea offer in works for Marana dad charged with murder in child's hot car death

Christopher Scholtes appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday.
Pool/KOLD
Christopher Scholtes appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday.
Christopher Scholtes appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday.
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A trial date is set and a plea offer is in the works in the case of a Marana dad charged with murder after leaving his two-year-old daughter in a hot car this summer.

Judge Kimberly Ortiz scheduled a trial for Christopher Scholtes for Sept. 15, 2025, which is set to last 10 days. There are also status hearings scheduled for Jan. 27, 2025 and Aug. 11, 2025.

In court Wednesday, prosecutors said they are in contact with Scholtes' defense team and are "working out the final details in a plea that will be offered" and "will have that to the defense shortly."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Scholtes appeared in court Wednesday with his attorney but did not speak.
He was originally charged with second degree murder for leaving his daughter asleep in the car in his driveway, before a grand jury indicted him on first degree murder charges.

Scholtes had told police during the investigation he left his daughter there with the air conditioning on because she'd been sleeping—something he revealed he had done before.

On the day she died, the car and air conditioning had shut off after Scholtes went into the house.

——-
Ryan Fish is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9 and comes to the Sonoran Desert from California’s Central Coast after working as a reporter, sports anchor and weather forecaster in Santa Barbara. Ryan grew up in the Chicago suburbs, frequently visiting family in Tucson. Share your story ideas and important issues with Ryan by emailing ryan.fish@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MARANA RESOURCES

Marana Neighborhood News Facebook City Government Resources Marana Unified School District Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation Pima County Public Library Marana Police Department Northwest Fire District Marana Chamber of Commerce
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism