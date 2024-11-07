Midtown neighbors amped up over TEP power line plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power has been planning upgrades to the electric grid in Midtown Tucson since 2019 to address the neighborhood’s growing energy needs.

But that plan has been delayed and changed due to pushback from neighbors in historic Midtown neighborhoods.

Check back for a live report on this in-depth story from KGUN 9’s Midtown reporter Ryan Fish tonight at 6 p.m.

This fall, the Arizona Corporation Commission approved a new TEP transmission line as part of the utility’s ‘Midtown Reliability Project,’ which would also add a new substation on Vine Street next to Banner University Medical Center.

The approved 138-kilovolt transmission line would be built above ground along Grant Road, Park Avenue, Euclid Avenue and 36th Street.

Many agree that infrastructure improvements are necessary, but many neighbors would rather this line be built underground.

TEP says that would cost roughly 10-15 times more, and that it wants to avoid passing that extra cost onto customers.

“There’s no safety or reliability reason that would justify underground installation,” TEP spokesperson Joseph Barrios explained.

Neighbors argue overhead power lines do pose a safety risk and are an eyesore for historic neighborhoods, and that TEP can afford the underground price tag.

“Putting… transmission lines through the welcoming mat of the U of A just doesn’t make sense,” West University Neighborhood Association President Betsy Larson told KGUN.

Coming up at 6 p.m. KGUN 9 will have team coverage from our Midtown/Downtown team, following up on this story and more neighborhood news.