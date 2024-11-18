Watch Now
From mountain snow to highs in the 80s!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a mild end to this weekend, we'll see a warming trend this upcoming week.

Chilly overnight lows will stick around at least for Monday and Tuesday, with some areas south and east of Tucson falling close to freezing.

Tucson's highs will stay in the 60s early this week before warming into the 70s and 80s by the end of the week, with mostly sunny skies expected the next several days.

