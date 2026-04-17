Crosswalk signals active at site of deadly crash near U of A

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New safety improvements are now active at a busy intersection where three University of Arizona students were killed while using the crosswalk last October.

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Jacqueline Aguilar

I have followed this development and visited the intersection Thursday evening to confirm the new HAWK crosswalk signals are now in place at Euclid and Second Street.

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The upgrades are part of a City of Tucson safety project aimed at reducing crashes involving pedestrians. They are designed to stop traffic when someone needs to cross, improving visibility and giving walkers and bikers more control.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: UA students push for traffic safety improvements at intersection where three students died

Jacqueline Aguilar

There are over 100 HAWK crosswalk signals around Tucson and they are proven to reduce pedestrian crashes by 69%, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

This is the first of six new pedestrian-hybrid beacons to be installed throughout the city. The six beacons will cost a little more than $3.65 million.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Construction for the HAWK crosswalk signal at Euclid Avenue and Second Street began in February and was completed almost a month ahead of schedule.

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