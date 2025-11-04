UA students push for traffic safety improvements at intersection where three students died

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona students are rallying to improve pedestrian safety. A new petition calls for city officials to install traffic control measures at the intersection where three students died last week from a deadly crash.

The petition, created by Fallon Oddo, a senior at the UA, specifically requests the installation of a HAWK beacon — a High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk signal — at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Second Street.

2nd Street and Euclid Avenue crosswalk

The effort has rapidly gained support, collecting almost 9,000 signatures from community members concerned about pedestrian safety.

"It just helps to ensure that the pedestrian actually gets a dedicated, safe time to cross the road and that cars have a better chance of seeing them and are aware that someone is trying to cross the road," said Oddo.

HAWK beacons are not a new concept for Tucson. The city has already installed more than 100 of these signals throughout the area and they have proven effective in reducing pedestrian crashes by 69%, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Tucson Police data shows there have been 26 pedestrian deaths so far this year, highlighting the urgent need for improved safety measures.

"It's just been really moving hearing how everyone's so passionate about seeing a change at this intersection. They never wanted something like this to happen, and they don't want anything like it to ever happen again," Oddo said.

For UA senior Linus Friedman, the petition is a promise to protect the many students and community members who rely on walking and biking for transportation.

"Pedestrian safety is definitely a huge issue in Tucson and, you know, the university at large, especially because there's a large proportion of people who do not own cars," Friedman said.

The installation process for HAWK beacons typically takes over a year to complete, involving engineering studies, design planning, cost analysis and construction phases. Despite the lengthy timeline, student advocates remain committed to seeing the project through.

I reached out to the city's Department of Transportation regarding the installation of a HAWK beacon at the Euclid Ave. and 2nd St. intersection and I was told DTM is prioritizing the installation of a new traffic signal following last week's tragic and deadly crash.

Oddo, Friedman and other students plan to attend this week's city council meeting to demonstrate that pedestrian safety extends beyond campus boundaries and affects the entire community.

"We're really hoping to keep this going as long as we need to until there's some sort of change that can happen here," Oddo said.

Mayor Regina Romero's office responded to the petition with a statement emphasizing the city's commitment to pedestrian safety.

"Ensuring the safety for students and all Tucsonans is a priority, and is an important part of my Safe City Initiative. I will be working with Ward 6, students from the University of Arizona, TPD and nearby Tucson High School so that we can come up with the solutions to keep all pedestrians safe. It is important that we have a shared conversation about what it means to get behind the wheel on our City streets. We have a responsibility to keep each other safe. Somos Uno!"

