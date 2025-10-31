Deadly pedestrian hit and run near U of A

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has confirmed two pedestrians are dead following a hit and run accident near 2nd St and Euclid Thursday night.

Police say three individuals were hit in the accident, the third victim is currently suffering life-threatening injuries. TPD told KGUN 9 early Friday morning that the driver did not remain at the scene.

The U of A asked students to avoid 2nd St and Euclid due to a road closure Thursday night through an emergency alert text. Another text was sent leading into early Friday morning saying the road will remain closed and they will no longer provide any messages on the situation.

KGUN 9 can confirm that road is now open.

We will continue to provide updates throughout the day online and on air.