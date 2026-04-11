New HAWK signals installed at site of deadly crash near U of A campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New HAWK crosswalk signals have been installed at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Second Street, following a crash last October that killed three University of Arizona students.

City officials confirm the new signals will go active within the next week.

Construction crews are currently putting the final touches on the high-intensity activated crosswalk beacons, which are designed to stop traffic when people need to cross.

Tucson Police say a suspected drunk driver hit the three students, Katya Castillo Mendoza, Sophia Troetel and Josiah Santos, late at night on October 30, 2025, while they were using the crosswalk. Two students died at the scene, and the third died the following day.

Following the crash, University of Arizona senior Fallon Oddo started a petition urging city officials to install a HAWK light at the intersection.

"It actually is possible to make some changes that last in your city," Oddo said.

The petition quickly gained momentum.

"It wasn't just me and the other students I know on campus, it was over 12,000 people that thought that we needed safer infrastructure here. And now it's happening and happening really quickly," Oddo said.

The signals allow bicyclists and pedestrians to have more control, only activating and alerting drivers to stop when someone presses the button.

"When I had saw the traffic lights being put up, I did do a little jump for joy just out of relief that it will be a much safer crossing condition for not only myself, but the current students and all of the faculty and residents that I regularly see cross here," Oddo said.

"It's knowing that everyone else will get to actually appreciate feeling safe in this area and may not have to understand the tragic past that has caused it, but can always be appreciative that this is here now to keep them safe," Oddo said.

Oddo says she'd like to work with local artists to create a memorial to honor the students.

"I'm hoping that, of course, with respect to the family and their friends, that if they would like, we could come up with some gorgeous design by them to honor those students and knowing that their lives have passed, but we will always remember and appreciate them being here."

While work continues, crews have been helping direct traffic through the area. Drivers are urged to slow down, as there have been close calls during the construction.

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