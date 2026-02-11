City begins construction for HAWK light at deadly UA pedestrian crash site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction is underway on Euclid Avenue and 2nd Street, near the University of Arizona to install a pedestrian-hybrid beacon, also known as a HAWK light, at one of the busiest crosswalks on campus.

The project comes after three University of Arizona students were killed while using the intersection at Second Street and Euclid Avenue.

Their deaths sparked calls from students, family and community members pushing for better pedestrian safety measures.

HAWK lights allow pedestrians to activate a signal and force traffic to stop before crossing. Students like Lily Cottam, who regularly cross at the intersection say it has long been dangerous, especially at night.

"A lot of the times, people won't see you crossing, and I know I've almost been hit on that corner probably about three times just because people like don't see you," said Cottam.

Cottam tells me she likely won't use the Euclid Avenue and Second Street crosswalk until the HAWK light is installed.

"I feel like I'll definitely use it a lot more, because I tend to avoid crossing here, and I cross down there just because I don't want to get hit, you know," Cottam said.

The posted speed limit on Euclid between Speedway and Sixth Avenue is 30 miles per hour.

Zarek Swetye said even before the deadly crash, he was cautious at this intersection.

"Well, I'm always worried because people are flying by on the street. You know, I try to put my hand up and maybe step out cautiously, but that doesn't always guarantee your safety," Swetye said.

Since the crash, he's changed his routine.

"Now I walk down this way and go to the stoplight where it's more--more safe when you can actually stop the cars," Swetye said.

There are over 100 HAWK lights around Tucson, and they are proven to reduce pedestrian crashes by 69%, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

The city estimates that construction should end by May.

