A timeline on how Suresh Garimella became the new U of A president

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Suresh Garimella began his tenure Tuesday, Oct. 1 as the University of Arizona president, replacing outgoing president, Dr. Robert C. Robbins. Robbins announced in April he would be stepping down.

The change in leadership at the U of A stems from the "financial crisis" the university found itself in toward the end of 2023.

Here is a timeline on how we got here:

Nov. 6 - Dr. Robbins tells the Arizona Board of Regents that the University has made a $240 million miscalculation. ABOR calls it a financial crisis.

Dec. 5 - Robbins tells the faculty senate there will be layoffs in the athletic department and ticket prices will increase after it's revealed the university loaned the athletic department $87 million to cover rising costs.

Dec. 13 - John Arnold, the executive director of ABOR, becomes interim chief financial offer at the U of A.

Jan. 22 - Arizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke steps down, although he is still being paid through March of 2025. Mike Candrea steps in as interim athletic director before the role was given to Desireé Reed-Francois.

Jan. 29 - Arnold tells ABOR the University of Arizona is operating in a $177 million deficit,with 61 of the University’s 81 departments and divisions in the red. Arnold said departments should prepare tentative budgets with five, 10 and 15% cuts.

April 2 - Dr. Robbins, after saying he'd take a 10% pay cut, announced he would step down as president as soon as a replacement is found. Robbins is expected to stay on as a tenured faculty member at the U of A's Tucson College of Medicine.

Aug. 9 - The Arizona Board of Regents votes unanimously to nominate Garimella, who led research efforts at Purdue University before spending five years leading the University of Vermont, as the 23rd president of the University of Arizona.

“I feel that my background gives me enough confidence that we would be able to get past this moment rather quickly," Garimella told KGUN when asked how he would handle the money crunch.

KGUN 9's Craig Smith was at the university Wednesday morning when Garimella was welcomed in front of Old Main. In our coverage tonight, Craig speaks with members of the community about the questions they're hoping to have answered now that Garimella has taken over as president.