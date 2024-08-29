U of A President Designate Suresh Garimella set to start in October after Board of Regents approves contract

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Board of Regents annouced today that the contract of Dr. Suresh Garimella’s has been approved to serve as the next University of Arizona president.

Garimella will start his term on October 1.

“The board is proud to welcome Dr. Garimella to Arizona,” ABOR Chair Cecilia Mata said. “We have high expectations for both the University of Arizona and its new president. He is a tireless champion for students, and has the experience, vision and steadfast leadership needed to guide our state’s oldest university into the future.”

Dr. Garimella has already visited the campus, meeting with campus and community members while he was on campus in early August.

“It is an honor to lead the University of Arizona. I believe strongly in the university’s land-grant mission to educate a talented and diverse student body and serve the state of Arizona,” Dr. Garimella said.

Garimella replaces President Robert C. Robbins, who announced he would step down in April after fulfilling the terms of his current contract, set to end in June of 2026, or if ABOR found a replacement sooner.

Garimella received his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, his M.S. from Ohio State University, and his bachelor’s degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

The Arizona Board of Regents, along with the University of Arizona’s presidential search advisory committee, has been looking for a new president for the university after President Robert Robbins announced he would be stepping down after his contract ends at the end of June 2026.

The board had a list of qualifications for the next president, adding things like the ability to retain university workers. Those qualifications are separated into eight categories, then broken down into more specific qualifications.

“The U of A’s reputation for world-class research and innovation, academics, athletics, and the arts is a result of the incredible work of faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends, and I cannot wait to join the effort. With gratitude to the Arizona Board of Regents and Presidential Search Advisory Committee, I am proud to be a Wildcat," Dr. Garimella said.