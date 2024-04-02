Robert Robbins announces he is stepping down as UA President

Robert Robbins announced Tuesday morning that he is stepping down as President of the University of Arizona at the end of his current contract.

"Although this is a difficult decision, it is the right decision for me and for the university that I love so dearly," Robbins said in an email sent to students, faculty and staff. "It has been a true honor to lead the University of Arizona for so many years, particularly during a time of transformational change in higher education and with challenges in the world around us."

Robbins said he was proud of the advancements "we made together in elevating the institution by enhancing the student experience; by attracting and retaining world-class faculty and staff; by increasing our research funding and philanthropy; by achieving significant milestones in science, astronomy and medicine, among many other disciplines; by engaging our indigenous tribes and rural communities; and by improving the lives of Arizona residents and the global community."

Robbins said that the past 18 months have been difficult for the university, "but I am confident that our passion and commitment for doing what is right, as well as our thorough and thoughtful analysis to address our ongoing challenges, will bring our institution greater stability in short order."

Robbins said he will continue to serve the institution and work with the Arizona Board of Regents to ensure a smooth transition at the appropriate time.

"I am grateful to the Regents for their ongoing support of our work, and I am confident that the University of Arizona will be in great hands," he said.

Robbins first took on the role of President of the University of Arizona in 2017. His current contract expires June 30, 2026, according to the Arizona Board of Regents.