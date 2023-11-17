Students, faculty express frustration over U of A's 'deficit crisis'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — President Dr. Robert Robbins delivered the annual State of the University address Thursday afternoon as the school faces a multimillion-dollar deficit.

Robbins only briefly mentioned the $240 million deficit the school currently faces while focusing much of Thursday’s address on investments the university has made in areas of tech and science, land grants, and enrollment.

"Obviously, we’ve heard a lot about our financial challenges and we’ll continue to talk about during this meeting and beyond," Robbins said as he began his address.

This comes as the Arizona Board of Regents voted to consolidate and raise school fees starting in the 2024 academic year.

"These tiers range from $550 to $1,800 annually for resident students and $800 to $2,000 annually for nonresident students," the president said to the board before the vote.

Current and former students spoke out during the meeting. One senior, Megan Wong, said she feels betrayed.

"We the students, faculty, staff, and families… families should not be paying for your mistakes," she said during the Arizona board of regents meeting.

One sophomore demanded accountability and answers to what the Arizona Board of Regents calls a ‘financial crisis.’

"They were adamant this was not a financial crisis. But when there is a fast-approaching deadline and students and faculty and staff seem to be the first on the chopping block, it’s hard not to see it as one," Eddie Barron said.

Despite very little mention of the deficit, many more questions are left unanswered on how the university's leaders will address the crisis moving forward.

Dr. Robbins and the university must submit a revised budget plan to the board of regents by December 15.