WATCH LIVE: New Arizona Athletic Director Desireé Reed-Francois meets with media

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona's new Athletic Director Desireé Reed-Francois is meeting with local media on campus Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Reed-Francois, previously the AD at the University of Missouri, was announced to lead the UA's athletic department on Monday, Feb. 19. A graduate of the UA's College of Law, Reed-Francois is set to officially take over as AD on March 3.

Reed-Francois will be taking over for interim AD Mike Candrea, who stepped in after Dave Heeke was dismissed and left the athletic director role earlier this month.

