Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal NewsUniversity of Arizona News

Actions

WATCH LIVE: New Arizona Athletic Director Desireé Reed-Francois meets with media

Reed-Francois will officially take over in Tucson on March 3. She will become the first woman to take over the Arizona Athletic Director role full-time; Rocky LaRose and Erika Barnes previously stepped into the role in an acting or interim basis.
Posted at 8:38 AM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 10:45:24-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona's new Athletic Director Desireé Reed-Francois is meeting with local media on campus Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Reed-Francois, previously the AD at the University of Missouri, was announced to lead the UA's athletic department on Monday, Feb. 19. A graduate of the UA's College of Law, Reed-Francois is set to officially take over as AD on March 3.

WATCH LIVE:

Reed-Francois will be taking over for interim AD Mike Candrea, who stepped in after Dave Heeke was dismissed and left the athletic director role earlier this month.

More to come in our 5 & 6 p.m. newscasts later today.

RELATED TEAM COVERAGE:

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood