Accused University of Arizona shooter makes his first appearance in court

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The man accused of killing a University of Arizona professor, Murad Dervish, made his first appearance in court Thursday night.

The lawyer representing the victim's family argued that Dervish should be held without bond, saying they don't feel safe.

Dervish is expected to be back in court on Oct. 11 for a no bond hearing and for another on Oct. 17.

